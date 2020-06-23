Rs 2,000 crore from PM CARES Fund to be spent on 50,0000 ventilators for COVID-19 patients

The centre has allocated Rs 2,000 crore from the PM CARES Fund for manufacturing and supplying 50,000 'Made-in-India' ventilators to government-run COVID-19 hospitals. The order has been divided among several manufacturers across India. The government has also announced that Rs 1,000 crore have been allocated for the welfare of migrant labourers who had suffered immensely during the COVID-19 lockdown.

According to a government statement, "Out of the 50,000 ventilators, 30,000 ventilators are being manufactured by M/s Bharat Electronics Limited. The remaining 20,000 ventilators are being manufactured by AgVa Healthcare (10000), AMTZ Basic (5650), AMTZ High End (4000) and Allied Medical (350)."

As per the statement, 2,923 ventilators have already been manufactured out of which 1,340 have already been shipped out to different government hospitals in different states and Union Territories. "The prominent recipients include Maharashtra (275), Delhi (275),

Gujarat (175), Bihar (100), Karnataka (90), Rajasthan (75). By the end of June 2020, additional 14,000 ventilators will be delivered to all States/UTs.", according to the government statement.

The government also says that it has already distributed Rs 1,000 crore amongst all states and UTs for the welfare of migrant labourers. The funds have been distributed based on the formula "of 50% weightage for the population as per 2011 census, 40% weightage

for the number of positive COVID-19 cases and 10% for equal distribution among all the States/UTs."

The funds provided to the states/UTs will be used for arranging accommodation, food, medical treatment if required and transportation for the migrant labourers. "The main recipients of the grant are Maharashtra (Rs 181 cr), Uttar Pradesh (Rs 103 cr), Tamil Nadu (Rs 83 cr), Gujarat ( Rs 66 cr), Delhi (Rs 55 cr), West Bengal (Rs 53 cr), Bihar (Rs 51 cr), Madhya Pradesh (Rs 50 cr), Rajasthan (Rs 50 cr) and Karnataka (Rs 34 cr)", according to the government statement.

