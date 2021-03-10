Rs 7,795 crore allocated to Bengaluru to boost developmental projects, health infra

Karnataka government has allotted Rs 7,795 crore to Bengaluru for comprehensive development in the state budget 2021-22. Among the comprehensive development projects, most of them were announced as part of 'Bengaluru Mission 2022' which was launched last year.

One of the projects - Koramangala Valley Rajakaluve Development and Maintenance (K-100) - has been allotted Rs 169 crore. This project aims to convert the stormwater drain network into freshwater to boost tourism in the region.

The state government allotted Rs 450 crore for the 248 MLD (million litres per day) sewage treatment plant at KC Valley.

The state government has also earmarked Rs 33 crore for the renovation and reconstruction of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) schools, The Hindu reported.

The Karnataka Budget 2021 also proposed three tree parks in the state capital. There was no mention of the tree park at Turahalli Reserve Forest as the project has temporarily been put on hold due to the protest by environmental activists and citizens.

Apart from developmental projects, the Karnataka government has also focused on augmenting the health infrastructure of Bengaluru.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has announced a multi-specialty hospital in north Bengaluru to cater to poor and migrant workers.

The city's organ transplantation institute, the Institute of Gastroenterology Sciences and Organ Transplant has been allotted 128 additional beds at a cost of Rs 28 crore.

The Karnataka government has also announced a sub-centre of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology, which will be equipped with 50 beds. The sub-centre will be started at KC General Hospital at a cost of Rs 20 crore.

The BBMP will establish Janarogya Centres in 57 wards at a cost of Rs 10 crore to provide primary healthcare.

Also read: Pakistan to receive 45 million 'Made in India' Covid-19 vaccines under Gavi alliance

Also read: 'Gross interference': India summons British envoy over farm laws debate in UK Parliament