After Salman Khan's 5-year jail term, future of projects worth Rs 600 crore in limbo

Salman Khan's sentencing and a subsequent jail term has cast a shadow on Bollywood's big plans for the actor. The predicament for the Indian film industry is that roughly Rs 600 crore worth of projects were riding on the Bollywood star. Today's verdict will also affect actor's four major upcoming films.

According to trade analysts, the 52-year-old actor was in the middle of shooting Remo D'Souza-directed 'Race 3' but it is not clear whether his work is complete on the film. "Whatever is left of 'Race 3' will have to be completed soon because the film is releasing in June. 'Kick 2', 'Dabangg 3' and 'Bharat' were yet to start so there isn't much monetary loss. It is a huge loss to the industry and trade as he is a big star who guarantees big success," trade analyst Komal Nahta said.

"Race 3 has Rs 125-150 crore riding on it. For other films, not money but may be time has gone. He has not started any other film so it isn't that films will be stuck. He may have planned it like that knowing that April 5 is the date of the judgement," Nahta added.

Trade analyst Girish Wankhede also maintains that it is a big blow to the industry as Salman has been extremely profitable as a brand with back-to-back blockbusters to his credit. "All his films make a minimum of Rs 200 crore. Three films have already been announced. 'Race 3' is the biggest Eid release. So approximately 600 crore are riding at the box office," Wankhede said.

The trade insiders believe that besides the films, the actor's endorsement deals and TV appearances will also be negatively affected. "There is about Rs 400 crore riding on him, including Rs 150 crore on 'Race 3' and signing amounts and rights of films such as 'Bharat', 'Dabangg 3' etc and the TV show 'Dus Ka Dum' and TV commercials," trade analyst Amod Mehra said.

"'Race 3' is almost complete, only dubbing is left so I don't think any of the films would be affected by the verdict... As other films have just been announced," Mehra said.

Here's a look at all the films that are in peril right now.

Race 3

Remo D'Souza's much awaited film Race 3. This film is the third part of franchise and Salman is playing the protagonist in the film. The movie has been filmed in Abu Dhabi and Bangkok but some of the remaining part of the film is yet to be shot. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah. The film is financed and produced under the banner of SKF Films and Ramesh Taurani's Tips Films. The film's expected to release on June 15.

Bharat

Director Ali Abbas Zafar, who joined hands with Salman Khan for 2017's biggest hit Tiger Zinda Hai has once again collaborated with the actor for another film. In Bharat, Salman Khan will be seen as an ordinary man narrating the Korean history from 1950. Bharat is the remake of Korean movie Ode to My Father. The film is expected to hit the theatres on Eid 2019. Bharat is being produced under the banner of T-series and is co-produced by Atul Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar.

Dabangg 3

Salman Khan reprises the role of Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 3, directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Arbaaz Khan. After both prequels Dabangg and Dabangg 2 proved to be box office hits, Dabangg 3 was expected to be another treat for fans. The film's release date has not been confirmed.

Kick 2



Another big project that Salman Khan is part of is Sajid Nadiadwala's Kick 2. The announcement of the film was first made on Twitter in February this year.

with PTI inputs