Sanjaya Baru, former advisor to Manmohan Singh, falls prey to online fraud

A 31-year old man was nabbed for allegedly defrauding political and media advisor to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh of Rs 24,000 under the pretext of online liquor delivery, according to Delhi Police. The accused in the case, Akib Javed was nabbed from Bharatpur in Rajasthan after a raid. Javed worked as a taxi driver but allegedly turned to cyber crime to mint easy money.

Javed told the police that he, along with his associates has duped over 100 people during the coronavirus induced nationwide lockdown. Efforts are being made to trace his absconding associates.

The matter came to light when Baru filed a police complaint on June 2 alleging that while he was searching for a liquor shop online, he found 'La Cave Wines and Spirits'. Upon contacting the contact number mentioned on the listing, he was asked to make online payment first. After Baru made the online payment of around Rs 24,000, the person on the other side of the phone was not contactable and had switched off his mobile.

A case was registered instantly at the Hauz Khas police station under Section 420 of the IPC and an investigation was taken up, PTI quoted Atul Kumar Thakur, DCP (South) as saying.

During preliminary investigation, bank statements, flow of illegally obtained money and call details of the mobile numbers were traced. The police discovered that the accused had opened bank accounts by showing fake KYC details. DCP Thakur was further quoted as saying that the accused had procured SIM cards and opened bank accounts in various states like Punjab, Maharashtra, Assam and Rajasthan in order to mislead the investigators. Upon analysing the technical evidence, it was found that the illegally obtained amount was transferred to a PNB account in the name of Akib.

