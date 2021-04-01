SBI app, net banking, UPI services down

The State Bank of India's net banking, mobile apps YONO and YONO Lite were hit on Thursday due to maintenance activities being carried out by the largest lender of the country. Customers also faced issues in doing transactions through Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

In a tweet, SBI informed that it would be undertaking maintenance activities for its digital platform between 2:10 pm to 5:40 pm on Thursday. "During this period, INB/ YONO /YONO Lite /UPI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us"

We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we upgrade our digital banking platforms to provide a better online banking experience. #SBI #StateBankOfIndia #ImportantNotice #InternetBanking #OnlineSBI pic.twitter.com/4bad0EnRnw - State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) April 1, 2021

However, many customers complained on Twitter that they were facing issues even before the scheduled maintenance time.

Why yono is down at 1:50 pm. Timing is of 2:10 pm - Vivek Kumar Gautam (@politicsofindia) April 1, 2021

It's been down from 10am itself!! - Sagar Dhavali (@PointBlankSnipe) April 1, 2021

Not sure why you carry out upgrade during daytime hours. All major IT upgrades/maintenance activities across globe are done post midnight/early morning hours for all major banks, e-commerce, healthcare and other domains. - kumar varun (@kvarunsachdeva) April 1, 2021