SBI app, net banking, UPI services down

The State Bank of India's net banking, mobile apps YONO and YONO Lite were hit on Thursday due to maintenance activities being carried out by the largest lender of the country. Customers also faced issues in doing transactions through Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

In a tweet, SBI informed that it would be undertaking maintenance activities for its digital platform between 2:10 pm to 5:40 pm on Thursday. "During this period, INB/ YONO /YONO Lite /UPI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us"

However, many customers complained on Twitter that they were facing issues even before the scheduled maintenance time.

