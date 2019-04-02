SBI PO Recruitment 2019: 2,000 vacancies for probationary officers; here's all you need to know!

State Bank of India (SBI) has started its online registration process for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO). The application process begins from April 2, and applicants can apply and submit their fees till April 22, 2019. The selected candidates are can get posted anywhere in India.

The registration process will only be complete when the fee is deposited with the bank through online mode on or before the last date for payment of fees. The recruitment process will be held in three stages: Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Group Exercise & Interview.

Important dates to keep in mind:

1. Online registration- From April 2 to April 22, 2019

2. Payment of application fees- From April 2 to April 22, 2019

3. Download of call letters for online preliminary examination - 3rd week of May 2019, onwards

4. Online Preliminary Examination - 8th, 9th, 15th and 16th of June, 2019

5. Results of online preliminary examination- 1st week of July 2019

6. Download of call letter for online Main Examination - 2nd week of July 2019

7. Online Main Examination - July 20, 2019

8. Declaration of the result of Main examination - 3rd week of August

9. Download of call letter for Group Exercises & Interview - 4th week of August 2019

10. Conduct of Group Exercises & Interview - September 2019

11. Declaration of the final result - 2nd week of October 2019

Vacancies for various categories:

SC- 300

ST- 150

OBC- 540

EWS- 200

GEN- 810

Total- 2000

Examination Centres:

The examination will be conducted online across various centres in India.

Salary of Probationary officers:

The total compensation per annum on CTC basis will be a minimum of Rs 8.20 lakh and maximum of Rs 13.08 lakh depending on the place of posting and other factors.

SBI may offer a SMART compensation package which would give candidates a choice to monetize specific elements of the salary package. However, it may be subjected to necessary approvals.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

