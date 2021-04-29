SEBI eases compliance requirements, cos can file Q4 results till Jun 30

In the view of the second wave of COVID-19 cases, market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday eased various compliance requirements, giving listed companies time till June 30 to file their financial results for January-March quarter and fiscal year 2020-21.

In a circular, SEBI said it received representations from listed entities, professional bodies, industry associations, market participants, among others, requesting extension of timelines for various filings and relaxation from certain compliance obligations due to the ongoing second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions imposed by various state governments.

Accordingly, the regulator agreed to extend the timeline for filing quarterly and annual financial results till June 30.

Normally, companies have to file their quarterly results within 45 days from the end of the quarter, which is May 15 for March quarter, and annual results within 60 days from the end of the financial year, which is May 30.

The regulator also permitted listed entities to use digital signature certifications for authentication and certification of filings and submissions made to stock exchanges.

The companies have also been given an additional month till June 30 to file their annual secretarial compliance report.

Through a separate circular, the regulator eased compliance requirement for entities that have listed their debt securities or bonds.

SEBI said it has decided to grant relaxation to listed entities that have listed their non-convertible debentures (NCDs), non-convertible redeemable preference shares (NCRPS) and commercial papers (CPs) as well as municipal debt securities, from certain compliance requirements.

The regulator extended the deadline by 45 days till June 30 for submitting half-yearly financial results for NCDs, NCRPS and CPs, while it has given a time period of another 30 days till June 30 for filing annual earnings.

Besides, it extended timeline by 30 days for filing annual results for entities that have listed their bonds under the SEBI Municipal Bonds norms.

Through another circular, SEBI also gave additional time to trading members, clearing members, depository participants and KYC registration agencies for complying with various regulatory requirements.(With agency inputs)

