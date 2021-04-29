Bharat Biotech cuts Covaxin price to Rs 400 per dose for states

Bharat Biotech on Thursday said it has cut the price of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin to Rs 400 per dose for state governments.

Earlier, the company had said Covaxin would be available at Rs 600 per dose to state governments and at Rs 1,200 for private hospitals.

"Recognizing the enormous challenges to the public health care system, we have made Covaxin available to state governments at a price of Rs 400/dose," Bharat Biotech said in a statement.

Bharat Biotech - COVAXIN» Announcement - April 29, 2021 pic.twitter.com/RgnROIfUCe - BharatBiotech (@BharatBiotech) April 29, 2021

Bharat Biotech's announcement comes a day after Serum Institute of India (SII) reduced the price of its coronavirus vaccine Covishield to Rs 300 for states. Earlier, SII had announced a price of Rs 400 per dose for state governments and Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals.

The central government had asked both the manufacturers to lower the prices for their vaccines.

As India battles the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the COVID-19 vaccination programme will open for everyone above the age of 18 years from May 1.

Under the phase III of the vaccination programme, vaccine manufacturers have been permitted to release up to 50 per cent of their supply to state governments and in the open market at a pre-declared price. States have also been empowered to procure additional vaccine doses directly from the manufacturers, as well as open up vaccination to any category of people above the age of 18 years for the same.

