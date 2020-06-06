scorecardresearch
Senior BJP leader, Piyush Goyal's mother Chandrakanta Goyal dies in Mumbai

Chandrakanta Goyal was a corporator in Mumbai for one term after the Emergency

Senior BJP leader Chandrakanta Goyal, mother of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, died at her residence here due to old age. She died late on Friday night. Piyush Goyal shared the news of her death on Twitter.

In a tweet, he said his mother dedicated her entire life towards the service of people and inspired others to do the same. BJP leader and former Maharashtra minister Vinod Tawde said that she was cremated on Saturday morning.

Chandrakanta Goyal was a corporator in Mumbai for one term after the Emergency. Later, she represented the BJP from the Matunga Assembly constituency in Mumbai for three terms. Her husband, late Ved Prakash Goyal, was a BJP national treasurer for a long time. He was Shipping Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

