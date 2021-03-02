Sharjah-Lucknow IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Pakistan

A Sharjah-Lucknow bound IndiGo flight made an emergency landing at Karachi airport in Pakistan on Tuesday after a passenger suffered a medical urgency. The flight landed at the Lucknow airport early morning.

The passenger could not be revived and was declared dead on arrival by the Karachi airport medical team.

According to an IndiGo airlines' official statement on the matter, "IndiGo flight 6E 1412 from Sharjah to Lucknow was diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency. Unfortunately, the passenger could not be revived and was declared dead on arrival by the airport medical team."

The airline has extended condolences to the passenger's family, ANI reported. This, however, is not the first time that a flight or an air ambulance has made an emergency landing at a Pakistani airport.

An Indian air ambulance made an emergency landing at the Islamabad airport for refuelling earlier this month.

A Delhi-bound GoAir flight carrying 179 passengers made an emergency landing at the Karachi airport since a passenger suffered cardiac arrest onboard in November 2020. The passenger could not be revived despite all medical help and was declared dead after landing at Karachi.

Also read: Expect domestic air passenger traffic to return pre-COVID level by 2022-23, says ICRA