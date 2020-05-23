Shramik Special: First Nagaland-bound train ferries over 1,400 people from Chennai

The first Nagaland-bound Shramik Special train from Chennai carrying 1,477 stranded people has reached Dimapur railway station, an official said. The special train left the southern metropolis on Tuesday night and arrived in Dimapur on Friday evening, he said.

Agriculture Production Commissioner and Dimapur COVID-19 Empowered Group in-charge Y Kikheto Sema, Deputy Commissioner Anoop Khinchi, Commissioner of Police Rothihu Tetseo and Chief Medical Officer Tiasunep have received the returnees, the official said. The returnees walked through two disinfectant tunnels at the station, the official said.

"The passengers were taken to the Agri Expo Site at 4th Mile here by buses arranged by the state government for medical screening," he said. According to official sources, people from three districts-Dimapur, Mon and Peren, have been quarantined at various centres in Dimapur while others were sent to quarantine facilities in Kohima.

The government has arranged for more special trains to bring back the people of the state stranded in other parts of the country due to the ongoing lockdown, they added.

Also read: Coronavirus India Live Tracker: COVID-19 cases cross 1.25 lakh; over 44,000 in Maharashtra

Also read: Coronavirus: Migrant workers sprayed with disinfectant in South Delhi; MCD says 'by mistake'