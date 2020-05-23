Coronavirus India Live Tracker: COVID-19 cases cross 1.25 lakh; over 44,000 in Maharashtra

Corona India news live updates and COVID-19 tracker: India's total count of COVID-19 cases crossed the 1.25 lakh-mark on Friday as more infections kept mounting across the country. India's reported 6,654 cases in 24 hours on Friday, the highest single-day jump, taking the country's tally to 1,25,101, including 69,597 active cases, and 3,720 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry. Delhi too reported a high jump, taking the national capital's total count to 12,319, along with 208 deaths. Meanwhile, China recorded 39 fresh COVID-19 cases, comprising 35 asymptomatic infections from Wuhan, which is the epicentre of the virus. The global count of coronavirus, as per the Johns Hopkins University, jumped to 52.10 lakh, with over 3.38 lakh deaths due to coronavirus.

9.55 am: Noida Police says no special pass required for domestic flights passengers

Noida Police has clarified that no special pass would be required for domestic flight passengers who have confirmed flight tickets. People with confirmed tickets would be allowed to cross the Delhi-Noida border. The Delhi-Noida border has been sealed due to the increase in corona cases, allowing only special services and cargo to pass through.

9.45 am: Delhi COVID-19 update

The Delhi Excise Department has allowed the reopening 66 private liquor shops from 9am to 6:30pm. These shops would be allowed to open on an odd-even basis. According to a report in Times of India, the department amassed Rs 100 crore as special corona cess in just 15 days.

9.40 am: Rajasthan coronavirus tally

Rajasthan has reported 48 fresh cases in the last 24 hours along with two deaths. The state health department said that the number of coronavirus cases in Rajasthan has increased to 6,542 and 155 deaths have been reported.

Rajasthan reports 48 fresh positive cases of #COVID19 and 2 deaths till 9 am. Total number of positive cases rise to 6542 and 155 deaths, while active cases hike to 2695: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/WwmYXx3Joo â ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2020

9.35 am: Karnataka orders compulsory quarantine for passengers

Domestic flight passengers travelling from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh would be compulsorily quarantined in Karnataka for seven days. Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood said that that will be followed by home quarantine.

9.30 am: Cycling Federation of India offers trial to Jyoti Kumari

Jyoti Kumari cycled 1,200 km from Gurugram to Darbhanga with her wounded father. She was praised by Ivanka Trump for this act. Following Ivanka's tweet, the Cycling Federation has offered a trial to Kumari.

9.25 am: Ivanka Trump praises Jyoti Kumari who cycled 1200 km

Jyoti Kumari, who cycled 1,200 km from Gurugram to Darbhanga amid the coronavirus lockdown along with her injured father has been praised by Ivanka Trump.

15 yr old Jyoti Kumari, carried her wounded father to their home village on the back of her bicycle covering +1,200 km over 7 days.



This beautiful feat of endurance & love has captured the imagination of the Indian people and the cycling federation!ð®ð³ https://t.co/uOgXkHzBPz â Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 22, 2020

9.15 am: Highest spike in coronavirus case

India saw its highest spike in cases so far on Friday. The Health Ministry says that there has been an increase of 6,654 cases and 137 deaths in the country in the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 3,720 people have succumbed to the disease so far.

9.00 am: Coronavirus India cases cross 1,25,000

The total count of COVID-19 cases has jumped to 1,25,101, including 69,597 active cases, along with 3,720 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry.

8.45 am: Coronavirus live updates: ICMR okays hydroxychloroquine for frontline COVID-19 warriors

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday approved the use of anti-malaria drug Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for the healthcare as well as frontline workers. The health research body recommended the use of HCQ for asymptomatic healthcare workers in non-COVID-19 hospitals and frontline workers such policemen deployed in containment zones. However, the Lancet, a premier medical journal has found that those being treated with HCQ and chloroquine are at a higher risk of death, and erratic heart rythms.

