scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

'No new variant': Singapore emphasises again; issues directions to social media platforms

Singapore health ministry has directed the office of Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) to issue directions to social media portals due to a false assertion over a new COVID-19 variant originating in the country

Singaporean health ministry has directed the office of Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) to issue directions to social media portals in view of a false assertion over a new COVID-19 variant originating in the country and its risks spreading to India.

Social media sites will have to carry a correction notice to all their end-users in Singapore who use Facebook, Twitter and HardwareZone.com.

The ministry said: "There is no new 'Singapore' variant of COVID-19. Neither is there evidence of any COVID-19 variant that is 'extremely dangerous for kids'. The strain that is prevalent in many of the COVID-19 cases detected in Singapore in recent weeks is the B.1.617.2 variant, which originated from India. The existence and spread of the B.1.617.2 variant within India predates the detection of the variant in Singapore and this has been publicly known and reported by various media sources from as early as May 5, 2021."


Also read: Singapore govt objects to Kejriwal's COVID-19 variant remark, Centre says he doesn't speak for India

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar clarified on the same on Wednesday and said: "Delhi CM does not speak for India".  Dr Jaishankar also recognised Singapore's role as a logistics hubs and an oxygen supplier.

The controversy took place when Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called for cancelling all flights to and from Singapore, saying a strain of COVID-19 found in the country could reach India's national capital in the form of a third wave.

Also read: 'No truth that there's new COVID strain in country': Singapore on Arvind Kejriwal's tweet

Kejriwal had tweeted in Hindi, "The new form of coronavirus in Singapore is said to be very dangerous for children. It could reach Delhi in the form of a third wave. My appeal to the Central government: 1. Cancel all air services with Singapore with immediate effect, 2. Work on vaccine alternatives for children on priority basis."

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

Also read: COVID-19: Arvind Kejriwal urges Centre to suspend flight services from Singapore

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos