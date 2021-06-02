Soon you can eat at Tesla restaurant! Auto giant files for trademark in US

Electric vehicle and clean energy company Tesla might be planning to enter restaurant business. The California-based company filed for three new trademarks covering categories of 'restaurant services, pop-up, self-service and take-out restaurant services', according to filings of United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The company's application for trademarks will be reviewed around August 27, TechCrunch reported.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and other company executives have discussed publicly the idea of restaurant business for some years now. In 2017, the company's the then CTO JB Straubel had said during a conference that Tesla might enter restaurant business.

The company runs charging stations for electric vehicles and planned to convert them into full-convenience service stores, which also have restaurant, the publication said.

In 2018, Musk also tweeted about turning a charging station in Los Angeles into a restaurant.

The company's latest move indicates that it might be ready to try the long-discussed concept. It remains to be seen if the country will itself run the restaurant or partner companies, which have experience in the sector.

