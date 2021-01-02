Sourav Ganguly admitted to hospital after suffering mild cardiac arrest

Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata after he complained of a heart issue on Saturday morning. He complained of heart issue after working out at the gym in his residence. As per reports, Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest.

The Board of Control for Cricket President was rushed to the hospital after falling ill following his workout session. Ganguly is likely to be discharged on Saturday after he undergoes an angioplasty procedure.

As per reports, Ganguly was in the gym when he felt dizzy. He then went to Woodlands to get the tests done. During the tests, certain cardiac issues came to light. The hospital has formed a three-member board to perform the procedure.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the former cricketer suffered a heart attack. "Sad to hear that Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital. Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family!" she said.

Ganguly was recently in New Delhi for the inauguration of the late Arun Jaitley statue at the Delhi cricket stadium, formerly known as Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium. Ganguly had revealed in November that he had undergone as many as 22 coronavirus tests while trying to keep up with his professional commitments.

