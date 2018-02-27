Sridevi's final journey: Dubai prosecutor closes case; family flies back home with her body

Three days after the iconic star Sridevi's death in Dubai, the public prosecution has closed the case and her mortal remains have been released to the family. The Dubai government's media office tweeted that "Dubai Public Prosecution has approved the release of the body of the Indian actress Sridevi to her family following the completion of a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances of her death."

"Dubai Public Prosecution stressed that all regular procedures followed in such cases have been completed. As per the forensic report, the death of the Indian actress occurred due to accidental drowning following loss of consciousness. The case has now been closed," Dubai Media Office further tweeted.

According to a report in India Today, Sridevi's body is being flown back to India and is expected to reach Mumbai by 10 pm. Sridevi's body will be kept at her Green Acres home in Mumbai and will be taken to Celebration Sports Club tomorrow. Fans would be able to pay their final respects to the legendary actor from 8:30 am onwards tomorrow.

The funeral will take place tomorrow at 1 pm at Pawan Hans crematorium in Juhu.

Sridevi's death has pushed an entire nation into grief. According to reports, the star died from 'accidental drowning' and was found motionless in the bathtub of her hotel room in Dubai. Initially it was believed that the actor died of a cardiac arrest.

The actress is survived by her husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi.