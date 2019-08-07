Sushma Swaraj death: Delhi's only 2 women CM pass away within weeks of each other

Two of Delhi's only women Chief Ministers passed away within weeks of each other. Congress leader Sheila Dikshit who served as the Chief Minister for three times passed away on July 20 and the former External Affairs minister passed away on Tuesday night. Sheila Dikshit was 81 and Sushma Swaraj was 67. The leaders, both of who were known for their exemplary political stints, were the only women Chief Ministers of Delhi. Sushma Swaraj served as the Delhi CM in 1998.

The minister passed away on Tuesday night after suffering massive heart attack. Dikshit too, had suffered a heart attack that proved fatal.

Delhi has declared a two-day mourning in the national capital as a tribute to the former Chief Minister. "Delhi govt will observe two days state mourning as a mark of respect in the memory of former Chief Minister & senior leader respected Sushma Swaraj ji," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "India has lost a great leader. Sushma ji was a very warm and remarkable person. May her soul rest in peace."

The senior BJP leader was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences around 9:30 pm on Tuesday. Doctors tried to revive her before she passed away at 10:50 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushed out a series of emotional tweets and said, "A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people." He called her death a personal loss.

In fact, the former EAM's last tweet was for the PM. "Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime," she had said.

Sushma Swaraj is survived by her husband Swaraj Kaushal and daughter Bansuri.

Also read: Sushma Swaraj passes away Live Updates: PM Modi pays last respects to former minister; gets emotional

Also read: Sushma Swaraj passes away: India mourns the death of 'People's Minister'