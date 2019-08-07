Sushma Swaraj passes away Live Updates: Last rites to be held at 3 PM today

Sushma Swaraj death updates: Senior BJP leader and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj passed away at the age of 67 at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, after she suffered a heart attack on Tuesday night. Sushma Swaraj was admitted to the hospital around 10.15 PM, from where she was taken to the emergency ward. The body of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj will be kept for three hours at the BJP headquarters on Wednesday for people to pay tributes, BJP working President JP Nadda said. The body will be cremated with full state honours at Lodhi Road Electric Crematorium in Delhi around 3 PM today.

7.52 AM: Her spirit and commitment was unparalleled: PM Modi

"I can't forget the manner in which Sushma Ji worked tirelessly as EAM in the last 5 years. Even when her health was not good, she would do everything possible to do justice to her work and remain up to date with matters of her ministry. The spirit and commitment was unparalleled," says the PM.

7.48 AM: Sushma Swaraj's last tweets

Sushma Swaraj thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the abrogation of Section 370 in her last tweet hours before she passed away on late Tuesday evening. Swaraj had posted a few other tweets on Monday too, congratulating Home Minister Amit Shah and the parliamenterians on the passage of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

7.40 AM: She played a key role in bettering India's ties with nations: PM Modi

An excellent administrator, Sushma Ji set high standards in every Ministry she handled. She played a key role in bettering India's ties with various nations. As a Minister we also saw her compassionate side, helping fellow Indians who were in distress in any part of the world.

7.30 AM: Prolific orator and outstanding Parliamentarian: PM Modi

Sushma Ji was a prolific orator and outstanding Parliamentarian. She was admired and revered across party lines. She was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP, whose growth she immensely contributed to.

7.15 AM: A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end: PM Modi

"A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people."

7.00 AM: Senior leaders meet the bereaved family

A host of Union ministers and other senior party leaders visited AIIMS and met the bereaved family of the former external affairs minister on Tuesday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Environment Minster Prakash Javadekar, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and Union Minister Smriti Irani were among the top leaders who visited the hospital.