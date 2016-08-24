Sushma Swaraj gives us yet another Twitter moment

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was once again at her best on Twitter on Tuesday. This time, she responded to a man on the social media platform who was suprised to see an Indian politician being concerned about the country's citizens.

@SushmaSwaraj are you real? Just checking. You don't meet requirement of being Indian politician. You are concerned about us(Indians). - Sumant balgi (@sumantbalgi) August 23, 2016

Swaraj was quick to reassure that Indian politicians do care and are helpful.

Please do not have such notions. Indian politicians are sensitive and very helpful. https://t.co/9U0Rdxvn8q - Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 23, 2016

In a preceding tweet, Swaraj had fulfilled her promise to a man who needed a visa for his mother to Qatar:

@SushmaSwaraj

My father has suffered two strokes since 30/6 and is alone at Qatar. Its essential that my mother gets to stay with him now. - Jayprathap J (@JayprathapJ) August 19, 2016

We have organised Qatar visa for your mother. I pray for your father's early recovery. https://t.co/BxKc1dC5Mc - Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 23, 2016

Swaraj has received praise for her work as the External Affairs Minister in the last two years. But it is her constant activity on social media through her Twitter account that has created more buzz.

Swaraj has over 5.5 million followers on Twitter. Her Twitter handle @SushmaSwaraj makes her the most followed female world leader.