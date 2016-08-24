scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Sushma Swaraj gives us yet another Twitter moment

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is once again at her best on Twitter. This time, she responded to a man on the social media platform who questioned if she deserved to be a politician.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was once again at her best on Twitter on Tuesday. This time, she responded to a man on the social media platform who was suprised to see an Indian politician being concerned about the country's citizens.

 

Swaraj was quick to reassure that Indian politicians do care and are helpful.


ALSO READ: Here's why Sushma Swaraj is India's queen of Twitter

 

In a preceding tweet, Swaraj had fulfilled her promise to a man who needed a visa for his mother to Qatar:

 

 

 

Swaraj has received praise for her work as the External Affairs Minister in the last two years. But it is her constant activity on social media through her Twitter account that has created more buzz.

Swaraj has over 5.5 million followers on Twitter. Her Twitter handle @SushmaSwaraj makes her the most followed female world leader.

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos