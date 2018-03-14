Tata group company TAL to make floor beams for Boeing's Dreamliners

Tata Sons subsidiary TAL Manufacturing Solutions will manufacture advanced composite floor beams for Boeing's 787-9/10 Dreamliners at its dedicated facility in Nagpur.

The US-based aircraft manufacturer and the Indian company has signed an agreement in this regard, TAl said on Wednesday.

Tata group companies are already manufacturing aerostructures for the aviation major's commercial and military planes. Boeing had awarded the first contract to TAL in October 2011 for manufacturing the floor beams.

Tata Boeing Aerospace, a joint venture between Boeing Corporation and Tata Advanced Systems, had recently inaugurated a state-of-the-art Apache fuselage facility in Hyderabad.

"The new contract for ACF beams for the B 787-9 and 787-10 planes is a reaffirmation of our commitment to India. Boeing has provided advanced technology to support this partnership, and closely worked with TAL," said Pratyush Kumar, President, Boeing India.

Tata Sons president for infrastructure, defence and aerospace, Banmali Agrawala said the collaboration between the two companies on various aerospace and defence programmes will drive synergies and create more opportunities in manufacturing and innovation for both companies.