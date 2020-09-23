These 16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders

Sixteen countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders, Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan informed the Rajya Sabha that there are 43 countries that provide a visa-on-arrival facility. Muraleedharan added, 36 countries provide e-visa facility to Indian ordinary passport holders.

Barbados, Bhutan, Dominica, Grenada, Haiti, Hong Kong SAR, the Maldives, Mauritius, Montserrat, Nepal, Niue Island, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Samoa, Senegal, Serbia and Trinidad and Tobago, are the countries that provide free visa-free entry to Indian ordinary passport holders.

Iran, Indonesia and Myanmar were among the 43 countries which provide visa-on-arrival facility to Indian ordinary passport holders.

Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the 36 countries which provide e-visa facility to Indian ordinary passport holders, Muraleedharan informed the parliament.

Muraleedharan told Rajya Sabha MPs that the government has been making efforts to increase the number of countries that provide visa-free travel, visa-on-arrival and e-visa facilities to ease international travel for Indians.

He said that the issuance of visa and visa-related process is the sovereign and unilateral decision of the respective country. The matter regarding easier and liberalised visa policy for Indian nationals is taken up regularly in bilateral meetings and forums with foreign countries, he said.

