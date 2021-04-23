scorecardresearch
'This is on you': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over oxygen shortage, lack of ICU beds

The Congress has been attacking the government over its management of the COVID-19 situation in the country

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the central government over the shortage of oxygen and lack of ICU beds amid rising coronavirus cases. The Congress has been attacking the government over its management of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

"Corona can cause a fall in oxygen level but it's #OxygenShortage & lack of ICU beds which is causing many deaths. GOI, this is on you," Gandhi said in a tweet.


According to the Health Ministry, India recorded a single-day rise of 3,32,730 COVID-19 infections and 2,263 fatalities, pushing the tally of cases to 1,62,63,695 and death toll to 1,86,920.

