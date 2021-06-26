TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty falls ill days after taking 'fake' COVID-19 vaccine

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and actress Mimi Chakraborty, who had taken a COVID-19 vaccine shot a few days ago at an inoculation drive in Kolkata which later turned out to be a scam, fell ill on Saturday.

Chakraborty had dehydration and stomach pain on Saturday, although it is not known if her illness was due to the fake dose she received.

"Mimi Chakraborty's condition is now stable and she is under treatment at her home. She is also suffering from hypertension. The doctor who attended to her said her illness cannot be immediately linked to the fake vaccine as she already had a liver problem," sources said.

Chakraborty was scheduled to undergo a test during the day to ascertain any possible adverse effects of the jab.

The MP was vaccinated four days ago at a camp organised in Kolkata's Kasba area. She grew suspicious about the vaccination camp after not receiving any customary SMS, which is sent to everyone who takes a jab, and her certificate. She informed the police, which led to the fraudulent operation being busted.

In a video message on Thursday, the actor-turned-politician assured people that the vaccines, despite being fake, were not harmful. She added that the vials used at the camp had been sent to a lab for testing and results were expected in 4-5 days.

Impersonating an IAS officer, the accused Debanjan Deb had held two vaccine camps in Kolkata where thousands of people, including Chakraborty, are believed to have taken their jabs. After the operation was busted, Kolkata Police seized fake labels pasted on several vials of an antibiotic injection used in place of COVID-19 vaccines. The accused was then arrested by the police.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

(Edited by Rupashree Ravi)

Also Read: Delhi oxygen row: Coronavirus will win if stakeholders fight each other, says Kejriwal