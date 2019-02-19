Aircraft crash: 2 jets of Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team crash in Bengaluru; 1 pilot dead

In an unfortunate incident, two aircraft of the Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team crashed on Tuesday, just a day before the start of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 at the Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru. They were rehearsing for the Aero India show at the Bengaluru airbase. Two search helicopters were rushed towards the spot immediately after the incident. Reports suggested while two pilots were ejected safely, one pilot succumbed to his injuries.

The Bengaluru Police told ANI: "One civilian hurt. Both pilots have ejected, the debris has fallen near ISRO layout, Yelahanka new town area." These pilots of Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team were practicing formation aerobatics when they lost the control, and the aircraft collided before crashing down.

#WATCH Two aircraft of the Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team crash at the Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru, during rehearsal for #AeroIndia2019. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/kX0V5O0n6R - ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2019

Wing Commander, Praful Bakshi, told India Today: "It requires a tremendous amount of expertise to carryout formation aerobatics, and such crashes keep on happening all over the world. This is extremely dangerous, and requires hours and hours of practice. The incident is quite unfortunate, but now the probe will be done, and experts will analyse it."

2.12pm: The Indian Air Force confirms damage to life and property in the vicinity of crash site is being ascertained.

Inidan Air Force (IAF): Damage to life and property in the vicinity of crash site is being ascertained. A Court of Inquiry will investigate the cause of the accident. https://t.co/QiUV6VOpNx - ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2019

1.21pm: The rescue operation is underway at the crash site in Bengaluru.

1.12pm: MN Reddi, Karnataka DG Police, says one of the IAF pilots is suspected to have died in the air crash.

One IAF pilot suspected to have died in the air crash. - M.N.Reddi, IPS (@DGP_FIRE) February 19, 2019

1.01pm: One of the pilots has been feared dead after the jet crash during the rehearsal, though the Indian Air Force is yet to confirm the news.

12.51pm: The latest visuals regarding the aircraft crash show the two aircraft falling from the sky after the crash.

#WATCH Two aircraft of Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team crashed today at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru, during rehearsal for #AeroIndia2019. One civilian hurt. Both pilots ejected, the debris has fallen near ISRO layout, Yelahanka new town area. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/gJHWx6OtSm - ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2019

12.15pm: Angad Singh, an aviation enthusiast who was present at the crash site, posted visuals on Twitter immediately after the crash.

Two suryakiran aircraft have just collided. I see smoke and saw two chutes. No word on anything more at the moment. pic.twitter.com/WZwHp1Tyyp - Angad Singh (@zone5aviation) February 19, 2019

This was the manoeuvre. The upper jet (inverted) was flying with a single pilot. The lower one with both seats occupied. pic.twitter.com/YbMJhOVabc - Angad Singh (@zone5aviation) February 19, 2019

12.00am: As per the earlier plan, a battery of US Naval assets, including the F/A-18 Super Hornet, was supposed to be on display at the Aero India Show from February 20 to 24. In the Indoor Pavilion, scaled models of LCA-Tejas variants, Airforce Mark-1, Medium Weight Fighter, Naval Variants and also trainer variants were also scheduled to be displayed.