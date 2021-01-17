UK invites PM Modi for G7 summit in June

The United Kingdom has extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the G7 summit as one of the guest countries.The G7 summit is scheduled to be held in Cornwall from June 11-13, 2021, said a statement by the British High Commission on January 17.

Australia and South Korea are the other countries that have been invited to attend the summit as guests. The G7 is made up of the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States and the European Union."The G7 Summit will be held in Carbis Bay, Cornwall on June 11-13, 2021. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use the UK's G7 Presidency to unite leading democracies to help the world fight, and then build back better from coronavirus and create a greener, more prosperous future. The UK has invited Australia, India and South Korea as guest countries to this year's G7," Johnson's office said in a statement, reported news agency ANI.

Johnson intends to use the meeting to intensify cooperation between the world's democratic and technologically advanced nations, according to the statement.

The British PM was quoted saying, "As the most prominent grouping of democratic countries, the G7 has long been the catalyst for decisive international action to tackle the greatest challenges we face."

Johnson was due for a visit to India as chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations, however, his plans were cancelled amid lockdown restrictions imposed due to the new COVID-19 strain.

Reports suggest that Johnson might visit India ahead of the summit.

