UK to fine citizens 5,000 pounds for going on holiday amid pandemic

Imagine getting fined for holidaying abroad! Yet times are such that the United Kingdom is planning to fine people in England 5,000 pounds or over $6,900 if they try to travel abroad without good reason. The penalty is part of a new legislation that will be voted on by MPs on Thursday and is likely to come to force next week.

The new coronavirus laws suggest that anyone who leaves England for a destination outside the UK without a reasonable excuse could face the penalty. Anyone travelling abroad has to fill a 'Declaration to Travel' form stating a valid reason to leave the country, said a report in BBC. The valid reasons include education, work or childcare.

Travellers to and from the common travel area of the Channel Islands, Isle of Man and the Republic of Ireland need not worry about the fine. However, if the aforementioned places are not the final destination then they would be penalised as the rest.

Foreign holidays are currently not allowed under the 'stay at home' rule that ends on Monday. But the ban on leaving the UK will become a specific law, complete with a fine.

Resumption of foreign travel is not likely to happen soon due to another surge in coronavirus cases, along with the slow pace of vaccination. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that travelling restrictions were necessary to curb the importation of large number of cases as well as new variants.

Junior Health Minister James Bethell said that the UK might put all their European neighbours in the red list of countries. The red list was introduced as part of travel restriction to stop COVID-19 variants entering the country. The list is regularly reviewed. However, British nationals and people who are normally resident in the UK will be allowed back in the country but they must quarantine in a hotel once they reach the country.

Also read: COVID-19: Half of all adults in UK now vaccinated, says minister

Also read: Germany, France, others resume AstraZeneca shots after green signal from EU, UK regulators