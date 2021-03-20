scorecardresearch
Unemployment, poverty, 'earnings of friends' rose under Modi govt: Rahul Gandhi

"What did this government increase? Unemployment, inflation and poverty. And, only the earnings of friends," he said in a tweet in Hindi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the government, alleging that under its reign, unemployment, price rise, poverty and income of its "friends" have increased.

"What did this government increase? Unemployment, inflation and poverty. And, only the earnings of friends," he said in a tweet in Hindi.


He cited a media report that claimed 9.9 crore people were part of the middle class before the COVID-19 outbreak and they were reduced to 6.6 crore after it.

