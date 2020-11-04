Union Cabinet meeting underway; major decisions likely to be taken

A Union Cabinet meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is underway. The virtual meeting, which stared at 10:30 am, is being attended by all ministers via video conferencing.

Some key decisions regarding the present economic situation are expected to be taken by the Centre during the meeting. The government is also likely to approve some big projects.

Besides PM Modi, the meeting will also be attended by key leaders such as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Home Minister Amit Shah among others.

In the last meeting held on October 29, the cabinet approved the extension of rules for mandatory packaging in jute materials authorising 100% of the food grains and 20% of sugar to be packaged in varied jute bags.

(More details awaited...)

Also Read: PM Modi cabinet meet: Centre amends Essential Commodities Act; other relief measures for farmers announced