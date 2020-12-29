scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Union MoS Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey tests COVID-19 positive

In a tweet, Choubey informed on Monday that he underwent a test after showing initial symptoms of coronavirus infection

Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey (Image: PTI) Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey (Image: PTI)

Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey has said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home isolation.

In a tweet, Choubey informed on Monday that he underwent a test after showing initial symptoms of coronavirus infection.

He urged everyone who came in contact with him recently to get tested for the disease.

"On getting the initial symptoms of coronavirus infection, I got a test done and the report came positive.My health is fine and I am following all guidelines in home isolation on the advice of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me in the last few days to please isolate themselves and get a test done," he said.


Also read: 'If you don't get tested, switch off phone, then it's a crime': Karnataka warns untraceable UK returnees

Also read: 'Warning given by the Lord': Rajinikanth won't launch political party due to health reasons

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos