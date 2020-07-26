Unlock 3.0: Cinema halls likely to open; metro trains, schools to remain shut

As Unlock 2.0 is nearing its end in July, the government is working on a new set of guidelines for the third phase of unlocking. A few more restrictions are likely to be relaxed from August, while some are likely to continue. Cinema halls are likely to reopen while schools and metro trains are likely to remain shut for a few more days.

According to sources, cinema halls might reopen in the third phase. However, social distancing norms would be strictly followed. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has proposed the reopening of cinema halls to the Ministry of Home Affairs. The IB ministry had consulted the owners of cinema halls before presenting the proposal.

Cinema hall owners are in favour of reopening theatres with 50 per cent seating capacity. However, the ministry has suggested reopening theatres with 25 per cent seating initially and following all the social distancing protocols.

Not only cinema halls, gyms are also likely to be opened in the third phase. States might be given more authority to set their own guidelines according to their coronavirus situation.

However, metro trains and schools are likely to remain closed in Unlock 3.0. HRD ministry began consultation with states on reopening of schools in a meeting chaired by Secretary of School Education, Anita Karwal. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had said earlier that feedback and inputs would be sought from parents on the issue. Subsequently, the ministry said that parents are not in favour of reopening of schools.

Meanwhile, India has reported 13,85,522 cases of COVID-19, including 4,67,882 active cases, 8,85,577 discharged and 32,063 deaths.

