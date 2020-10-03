UP CM Yogi Adityanath recommends CBI probe in Hathras rape case

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the alleged rape and murder of a 20-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras district of the state. The order came as Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the victim's family.

The recommendation for CBI probed comes within hours of Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi and Director General of Police H C Awasthi meeting the victim's family at her home. Reacting to the announcement, the family members of the victim said they want a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry, reported news agency PTI.

"Chief Minister Shri @myogiadityanath ji has ordered the CBI to conduct a probe into the entire Hathras case," his office tweeted on Saturday evening.

The victim was allegedly raped and assaulted by four men on September 14. She suffered severe injuries and was taken to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital after her condition deteriorated. She succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.

She was cremated in the dark of night on Wednesday. Her family alleged that local police forced them to conduct her last rites in the middle of the night. Local police officials dismissed the allegations, claiming that the last rites were performed as the family's wishes.

On October, Hathras Superintendent of Police, Deputy Superintendent of Police and station inspector were suspended by the UP government over mismanagement of the incident.

Meanwhile, outrage and protests over the heinous incident erupted across the nation.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were finally allowed to meet the family members of the victim on Saturday. Media was also allowed entry to the victim's village a day after outsiders were barred from entering by the local administration. Restrictions were lifted a Special Investigation Team completed its probe in the matter.

"Only the entry of media has been allowed into the village of the victim as the probe of the SIT has completed," Joint Magistrate Prem Prakash Meena. He also refuted allegations that the administration had confined the victim's family and confiscated their phones.

