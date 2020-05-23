UP govt to launch job portal for migrant workers

The Uttar Pradesh government is developing a dedicated job portal for migrants who are returning from various states amid lockdown to contain coronavirus cases. Revenue department of the state is involved in the process of developing the online portal, where details of the skilled labourers would be uploaded. This would help in speedy recruitment process by interested companies or agencies.

Over 2.1 million labourers have returned by trains and roadways buses to UP from states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand.

"Most of these migrants are skilled workers and posses skills in different fields, including metal, concrete etc. The website will help them get suitable employment," said UP additional chief secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi in Lucknow today.

Railways to start ticket booking at 1.7 lakh common service centres from tomorrow: Goyal

Awasthi said migrants will be asked to fill the 'job cards' at the quarantine centres in order to get information about their skills and arrange jobs for them after they return to their homes, according to a report in Business Standard. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already directed officials to ensure creation of more than 2 million local job opportunities for migrants.

The state government has also planned to boost the rural sector industries and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) through one district one product (ODOP) scheme to create fresh jobs.

Over 2.1 million labourers from other states have returned to the state through 1,018 trains and roadways buses, while 178 additional trains are en route to the state and expected to arrive later today or tomorrow, Awasthi informed. About 150,000 workers are returning to UP on a daily basis. Meanwhile, the Yogi government will create a 'Covid Volunteer Force' for promoting awareness related to covid-19 crisis.

"We will mobilise the NSS, NCC, Nehru Yuva Kendra cadres apart from other youth organisations to volunteer for social service," said UP medical and health principal secretary Amit Mohan Prasad adding youth, boys or girls, should be of age between 21 and 30 years to volunteer.

Coronavirus lockdown: Railways to run 200 Mail Express trains from June 1, fares unchanged