Railways to start ticket booking at 1.7 lakh common service centres from tomorrow: Goyal

After the Railways announced 200 more special trains from June 1, Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said booking of train tickets would resume at around 1.7 lakh common service centres from tomorrow across the country. The ministry had earlier said tickets for these trains could be booked via IRCTC website or its mobile app only. "Bookings will also resume at counters of different stations in the next 2-3 days. We are developing a protocol in this regard," said Goyal.

The minister said the ministry will announce the resumption of more trains in the upcoming days. "We have also permitted the operation of shops at railway stations. However, only takeaways will be allowed," he added.

The Railways' ticketing and catering arm IRCTC has allowed booking for 200 special train tickets from 10 am today. Around 1,49,025 tickets have been booked for 29,0510 passengers for the 73 passenger trains, the Ministry Railways of Railways has said.

The train service is in addition to the existing Shramik Special trains being run since May 1 and Special AC trains (30 trains) being run since May 12. Other regular passenger services, including all mail or express, passenger and suburban services will remain cancelled.

