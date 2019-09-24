US to soon have trade deal with India: President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his country will soon have a trade deal with India to boost economic ties between the two nations.

"We are doing very well ... I think very soon we will have a trade deal," Trump told reporters here when asked if there is any trade deal is expected in the talks between India and the US.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session and discussed with him bilateral ties.

The two countries are negotiating a trade package to iron out issues and promote two-way commerce.

