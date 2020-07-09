Uttar Pradesh in coronavirus lockdown until 13 July

In wake of rising number of coronavirus cases, Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday imposed a lockdown in the state starting 10 am on Friday, July 10 till 5 am on July 13. The Yogi Adityanath-led state government has taken this decision to cut the chain of transmission of coronavirus, Chief Secretary Rajendra Tiwari said today.
During the lockdown, starting 10 am on Friday, markets, haats, mandis and offices in all urban and rural areas will remain closed, as per the notification issued by the UP chief secretary. During the lockdown, the state government will run a sanitisation and drinking water supply consolidation drive across Uttar Pradesh.
As per the order, all offices, markets and commercial establishments will remain closed. However, essential services will be allowed.
Trains will continue to operate, while the UP roadways will make arrangements to operate buses to ferry the passengers who arrive at the railway stations. Barring these, no buses would operate in the state.
Also Read: India's coronavirus cases, deaths per million population lowest globally: Health MinistryAll essential and medical services will continue to function as normal during the lockdown period and there will be no restriction on the movement of people involved in these services. Besides, no restriction will be imposed on door-step delivery services.
