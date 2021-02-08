Uttarakhand glacier burst: Locals raised concerns about hydel project 2 years ago

The residents of Raini village of Chamoli in Uttarakhand had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in Uttarakhand High Court in 2019 on the environmental impact of Rishi Ganga hydel project.

The breaking away of a Nanda Devi glacier near Raini on Sunday caused massive flooding, and the entire hydro project was washed away in the floods.

Based on the PIL, the High Court had asked the state government to form a team to inspect the allegations in the PIL and had also stayed blasting in the project area till further orders, the Hindustan Times reported. The court had also stayed blasting under the project till further orders.

The issue of muck removal from around the project was also taken up in the hearing. It is believed that pile of muck around the project, which was not disposed of, also came gushing down with the flash flood on Sunday, causing large-scale destruction.

Rescue operations are going on to save people. While about 24 bodies have been found so far, at least 150 people are feared to be missing.

