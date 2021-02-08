Uttarakhand glacier tragedy: Boris Johnson, Emmanuel Macron, US State Dept express solidarity with India

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his solidarity with India after a portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Joshimath of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, triggering a deluge in the Alaknanda river system leaving 15 people dead and more than 150 people missing.

Boris Johnson tweeted, "My thoughts are with the people of India and rescue workers in Uttarakhand as they respond to devastating flooding from the glacier collapse. The UK stands in solidarity with India and is ready to offer any support needed."





The Uttarakhand tragedy has not only caused massive loss of life but also wiped off the Tapovan dam and impacted the Rishi Ganga project. Following this incident, the US State Department, Japanese ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki, French Prime Minister Emmanel Macron, Nepalese Foreign Ministry and Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering have offered condolences following the damage to life and property in Uttarakhand following a glacier burst and subsequent flooding.

French President Emmanuel Macron responded to a tweet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, "France expresses its full solidarity with India, after a glacier burst in the Uttarakhand province, leading to the disappearance of over 100 people. Our thoughts are with them and their families."

The US State Department said in a tweet, "Our deepest condolences to those affected by the glacier burst and landslide in India. We grieve with the family and friends of the deceased and extend our hopes for a speedy and fully recovery for the injured."

Nepalese foreign ministry, Japanese ambassador to India and Bhutan PM have also expressed their condolences at the loss of lives due to the glacier burst in Chamoli . Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering tweeted, "Sending prayers for the souls lost to the Uttarakhand flood and wishing courage to those who are fighting the disaster. May those who are still missing be found in good health. We are with you, dear friends in India."

