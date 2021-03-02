Vaccination phase 2: CoWIN app only for administrators, use portal for booking, says Centre

The Union Health Ministry has clarified that CoWIN mobile app, which is available on Google Play Store, is not meant for booking of Covid-19 vaccination but only to be used by administrators. The government said those who want to register for the Covid-19 vaccination will have to do it via CoWIN portal (cowin.gov.in) only.

"Registration and booking for an appointment for COVID-19 Vaccination are to be done through CoWIN Portal: http://cowin.gov.in. There is NO CoWIN App for beneficiary registration. The App on Play Store is for administrators only," the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

CoWIN is a platform for people to register for COVID-19 vaccination and schedule their vaccination slots at the nearest vaccination centres. People can do so via mobile number or Aadhaar numbers.

The notification from the Centre came after the government started phase 2 of the inoculation drive, which will cover people aged over 60 and above 45 with co-morbidities. "As many as 25 lakh potential beneficiaries registered on the Co-Win portal today. Out of this, 24.5 lakh are citizens and the rest are healthcare workers and frontline workers. About 6.44 lakh appointments were booked today by the citizen beneficiaries," a government statement said on Monday.

Total 4,27,072 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Monday, the forty-fifth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Out of which, 3,25,485 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,01,587 health care workers received 2nd dose of vaccine, the provisional report reveals.

Notably, around 27 crore people will be covered in the current phase of vaccination, of which around 10 crore are those above the age of 60 years.

As part of phase 1, the cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 1.47 crore. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16th January and vaccination of the frontline workers started from 2nd February.

