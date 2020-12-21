Vineet Agarwal replaces Niranjan Hiranandani as ASSOCHAM President

Managing Director of logistics major Transport Corporation of India Limited Vineet Agarwal has taken over as the new President of The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham), the industry body said on Monday. He replaces Niranjan Hiranandani, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Hiranandani Group of Companies.

Sumant Sinha, Chairman and Managing Director of ReNew Power, is the new Senior Vice-President of Assocham.

Agarwal is a graduate from Carnegie Mellon University, USA.

"The post-pandemic period would be full of challenges and opportunities; I would work with all the stakeholders - industry, government, academic, civil society and the Assocham employees to leverage the unfolding opportunities," said Agarwal.

