Want to check your provident fund balance? Here are 5 ways you can do it

EPF is an important part of your income, comprising contribution from both employee and employer on monthly basis. Unlike the earlier times, when EPF details used to be released only at the end of the financial year, checking your EPF balance is now a click away. With all the requisite details, you can check the balance amount in your EPF account instantly with the help of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) different tools, including the EPFO portal, app, SMS and missed call service. All companies having more than 20 employees are required to register for EPF and contribute towards the same on monthly basis. Under the EPF Act, 12 per cent of an employee's monthly salary is deducted towards the EPF, while your company also contributes the same. Your total PF income also earns 8.5 per cent interest per year.

Documents required

UAN

KYC verification

Aadhaar information

PAN details

Mobile number

Bank account details

How to link account

To get UAN (Universal Account Number), a unique identification number for those contributing towards EPF, you need to either check monthly salary slip or contact human resource department. UAN is a 12-digit number issued by your employer and can be different for different companies. Ensure your UAN is activated and linked with bank account, PAN, mobile number, and Aadhaar. Then register on the EPFO website and get a password.

Check balance on EPFO portal

The easiest and most common way to check your EPF balance is the EPFO website. After logging in on the EPFO website (www.epfindia.gov.in) using UAN number and password, click on 'For Employees' option and select 'Our Services' before clicking on 'Member Passbook' option. Enter your UAN and password details on the new page, and your provident fund details will be reflected. You can even save a PDF copy of the EPF details.

UMANG mobile app

UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) provides a single platform to access pan India e-gov services, including EPF details. To do so, you have to click on UMANG app on the EPFO website and it will direct you to the mobile app page (umang.gov.in). Click on 'services' section and go to employment and skills option, and submit all details on the mobile app. Once all the details like mobile number, Aadhaar, etc, are filled, you can check EPF balance, claim it and even track the claim processing.

m-Seva app

You can check the provident fund balance on the government's e-Seva mobile app. The app service is only available for Android OS users. Go to Play Store on your mobile and download the m-Seva mobile app. After you open the app, click on 'members' and enter details mobile number, employee number, UAN, etc, to activate your UAN. Once these details are filled, log in using UAN and password, and click on passbook to view your EPF balance.

SMS service

Type EPFOHO UAN ENG and send an SMS from your mobile number to 7738299899, and you will receive a message from the EPFO, displaying provident fund details. You can select any of the 10 languages, including English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, and Telugu. You need to use first three words of the language in which you want to see PF details (eg. type EPFOHO UAN HIN for Hindi) and send it to 7738299899. However, ensure your UAN is connected before you send the SMS.

Missed call

Give a missed call on the number 011-22901406 from your registered mobile number, and you can get details about the balance PF. Before this, make sure UAN number is activated and linked with Aadhaar, mobile number, bank account, and PAN number, etc.