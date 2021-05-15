West Bengal announces total lockdown from May 16 till 30 amid COVID-19 surge

The West Bengal government on Saturday, May 15, announced a complete lockdown to contain the further spread of COVID-19 in the state. The curbs will come into effect on Sunday, May 16 and will be in force until May 30.

During the period, all malls, sports complexes, government and private offices, bars, pubs, shopping complexes, and beauty parlours will remain shut, said state chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay. "We are taking some strict measures to contain the pandemic, starting Sunday 6 am till 6 pm of May 30," he stated.

He added that the movement of buses, suburban trains, private vehicles, taxis, and metro rail will also be disallowed during the 15-day lockdown period in the state.

"Petrol pumps will remain open and essential services like milk, water, medicine, electricity, fire, law and order and media will not come under the purview of it," Bandyopadhyay informed.

However, e-commerce and home delivery services will be allowed.

West Bengal, on Friday, recorded its highest single-day spike of 20,846 new coronavirus cases, taking the state's tally to 10,94,802, the health department said in its bulletin.