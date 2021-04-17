West Bengal election Phase 5 underway; PM Modi urges voters to turn out in large numbers

Polling for Phase 5 of West Bengal assembly elections is underway. The fifth phase of Bengal elections began at 7 am on Saturday. Voting in as many as 45 assembly segments are underway in the fifth phase. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to turn out in large numbers and appealed especially to first time voters to cast their vote.

"Urging all those voting in today's fifth phase of the West Bengal elections to vote in large numbers. First time voters in particular should exercise their franchise," said PM Modi in a tweet.

Elections are being conducted in the state amid tight security. Official sources told news agency PTI that long queues are being seen outside polling booths where voting is underway.

Over 1 crore voters are eligible to vote in this phase and 342 candidates are in the fray.

Violence broke out in Cooch Behar in the previous phase, leading to tight security in Phase 5. The Cooch Behar violence led to the death of five people. The Election Commission (EC) ordered suspension of polls at polling station number 126 in the Sitalkuchi Assembly constituency amid the violence. A repoll would be ordered in the coming days in accordance with the laid-down procedure.

The Election Commission has decided to deploy at least 853 companies of central forces to ensure free and fair voting, an official said. The polling will continue till 6:30 pm.

