What are the allegations against Robert Vadra?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday attacked the Congress over the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summons to Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra in a case related to undisclosed properties and investments abroad. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra, who has been granted anticipatory bail in this case, has to appear before the probe agency today in connection with the money laundering case relating to alleged possession of foreign assets.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra raked up the allegations against Vadra and questioned how a 'road-pati' like him became 'crorepati'.

Here's all you need to know about allegations against Robert Vadra.

United Kingdom assets case

The ED had filed a case of money laundering in the purchase of a property worth 1.9 million pounds (over Rs 17.77 crore) located at 12, Bryanston Square, London, which allegedly belongs to Robert Vadra.

Apart from the Bryanston Square mansion, two more properties worth 4 million pounds (around Rs 37.42 crore) and 5 million pounds (more than Rs 46.77 crore), as well as 6 other flats are also suspected to be owned by Vadra, as per ED sources. The total worth of these properties is 12 million pounds.

Bikaner land deal money laundering case

In September 2015, the ED registered a money laundering case alleging that Robert Vadra-owned Sky Light Hospitality had acquired land in Kolayat, Bikaner, which was meant for rehabilitation of poor villagers. It was alleged that Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Vadra bought 69.55 hectares of land at a cheaper rate and sold to Allegenery Finlease for Rs 5.15 crore through illegal transactions. As per ED investigation, the buying company Allengenery had no real business and shareholders were also found to be fake.

According to Enforcement Directorate, Robert Vadra and his associates received 'Kickbacks' in the petroleum deal signed in 2009 during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime. BJP alleged that Vadra benefited from petroleum and defence deal which took place under UPA government and used the money to buy posh properties worth several crore rupees in London.

Sources from ED also claim that these London-based assets are part of kickbacks Vadra received in a petroleum deal, as per a report by India Today. The money was allegedly transferred to Santech International, FZC, a company based in UAE and controlled. Santech then purchased the 12 Bryanstone Square mansion from Vortex, a private holding, and later Vortex shares were transferred to Skylight Investment, FZE, which is led by NRI businessman C Thampi.

