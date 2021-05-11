scorecardresearch
WHO classifies B.1.1.617 variant as a 'variant of global concern'

We classify it as a variant of concern at a global level, Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead on COVID-19, told a briefing

The World Health Organization said on Monday that the B.1.617 variant first identified in India was being classified as a variant of global concern.

"We classify it as a variant of concern at a global level," Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead on COVID-19, told a briefing. "There is some available information to suggest increased transmissibility."

