Wipro to offer promotions to high-performing employees in December

Indian IT major Wipro will reportedly offer promotions to its high-performing employees in December this year. The move is meant to reward employees for maintaining business continuity amid the coronavirus crisis.

The software major will roll out promotions for certain employees in bands up to B3, effective December 1, 2020. Bands up to B3 constitute 80 per cent workforce of the company, including 1.45 lakh employees out of the total headcount of more than 1.8 lakh. Meanwhile, Wipro's engineering campus hires, categorised under 'Team Rainbow' band, will receive confirmatory hikes from December 1.

Wipro had earlier said that salary increments would be delayed indefinitely this year due to coronavirus-led disruptions. It had also promised to honour all campus job offers, but had said that on-boarding would happen in phases.

Due to coronavirus-mandated lockdown, 98 per cent of Wipro's workforce continues to work from home. However, Chairman Rishad Premji has said that he does not see this to be a longstanding standing arrangement and everyone will return to offices in due time. In a recent interaction with Chiratae Ventures, Premji said that working from offices is important to build culture and nurture innovation.

In the company annual general meeting (AGM) held earlier this year, Premji had said that Wipro will not lay off employees due to the coronavirus-triggered slowdown and would explore other avenues to cut costs. He had told the shareholders that the company had successfully triggered its continuity plan at the early onset of COVID-19 in India.

