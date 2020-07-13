Wipro to take 'bold steps' to tide over COVID-19: CEO Delaporte at AGM

Wipro's newly appointed chief executive officer Thierry Delaporte, during the annual general meeting of the company, said on Monday that profitable growth would be the priority under this leadership. Delaporte told his company's shareholders that Wipro will make "bold bets" in the financial year and will put out straight goals for the company's growth. This way, he said, the company will be able to deliver long-term sustainable growth in the interest of its shareholders.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on businesses. He also said the senior management of the company, including Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji, was finalising a plan to boost revenue across service lines.

Rishad Premji said the next few months would be critical for the company as it would settle in the new way of working with focus intact to provide impeccable service to customers. He also hoped that like all historical calamities, the coronavirus pandemic would also be soon over and a fresh wave of business will be unleashed.

He told the company shareholders that at the early onset of COVID-19 pandemic in India, the company had successfully triggered its continuity plan. He said the company had settled well in its new way of working and that now the focus was to deliver impeccable service to the company's customers.

Despite uncertainly over COVID-19 crisis, the company has no plans to lay off employees. Rishad Premji, who had taken charge as Wipro Chairman in July last year, said the safety and well-being of its employees were paramount to the company.

The new CEO, Delaporte, took over the role as CEO and MD on July 6. He has been appointed as the company CEO for five years till July 5, 2025. In an email sent to the employees on his first day as a Wiproite, Delaporte termed the company as an exceptional global leader with an incredible legacy and great admiration, respect for values, people and its capabilities.

Meanwhile, the Wipro share was trading at Rs 227.80, Rs 5.70 or 2.57 per cent higher during intra-day trading on the National Stock Exchange on Monday.