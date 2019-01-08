Zero Box Office Collection Day 18: Shah Rukh Khan's movie makes around Rs 50 lakh in third week

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Zero' is failing to catch up with other releases at the box office. Zero has raked in around Rs 50 lakh in its third week, pegging the total collection since the Aanand L Rai-helmed film hit the screens at Rs 88.58 crore.

Zero, which also stars actors Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles, has not been able to cross the Rs 100 crore mark, whereas, Rohit Shetty's film Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh, is already on its way to enter the Rs 200 crore club. Simmba was released a week after Zero.

It seems Zero, which was billed as the 2018's biggest film, could not live up to the expectations of the moviegoers. Zero that released on December 21 received negative reviews from critics and had to face the onslaught of negative word of mouth.

In the film, Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of a vertically challenged man, who takes a liking to a scientist with cerebral palsy played by Anushka Sharma.

Zero began its journey at the box office, minting only Rs 19.35 crore on its first day. It then went on to collect Rs 54.60 crore in the first weekend. Zero failed to improve its collections at the box office.

While the first week collection was pegged at Rs 82.60 crore, Zero could add only a few crores to its overall collection of Rs 88.85 crore till the third week.