Zomato delivery boy assaults woman, leaves her bleeding with broken nose

An Instagram influencer took to social media to say that she was punched by a Zomato delivery guy in Bengaluru, following an argument over delay in her order. Beauty influencer Hitesha Chandranee uploaded videos, one with a bloody face and subsequently ones with a bandaged nose. The influencer can be seen crying with a bleeding nose. She said the delivery boy entered her house, snatched the order and ran away.

Zomato responded to her videos and said, "We can assure you this is not the experience our delivery universe stands for. Our local representative shall be in touch with you shortly to help you with the police investigation along with assistance on the medical care required. We can't emphasise how sorry we are, rest assured we'll take necessary actions to prevent such incidents from happening in future."

In her first clip, Chandranee can be seen crying and saying that she was trying to resolve the issue of delay in the order with a Zomato executive on call, which is when the delivery boy hit her, left her bleeding and ran off. In the following clip, Chandranee who is seen with a bandaged nose says that she placed the order around 3:30 pm and the food was scheduled to be delivered at 4:30 pm. She said she was constantly in touch with the Zomato executives to figure out if they would give her the food for free or if they would cancel the order.

"The Zomato delivery guy reached and he was very rude," she said. Chandranee says that usually does not open the door fully when someone comes and hence was talking to the delivery boy through a slit. She says she told him to wait so that she can check if the order would be made free or if he needed to take it back. Chandranee says that she told the Zomato delivery boy that he can take the order back and that she was okay with that too. But, she adds, he refused to take the order back.

The influencer says that the Zomato delivery boy started screaming at her and asked her if he was her "slave". "I got scared and tried shutting my door. He pushed the door and he snatched the order from my table -- he entered my house and he punched my on my face so that I don't get back to him and he ran away," she says in the video. She added that people in her complex are not very forthcoming when it comes to help in such matters.

In the next clip, she can be seen lying in what appears to be a bed in a hospital. She says that her nose is broken and that the doctors have advised her to undergo a surgery. Chandranee says she can't talk much and that her eyes start watering and nose starts bleeding. She says she is being given antibiotics and painkillers and hence can manage to talk a bit.

Chandranee also thanks Karnataka Police and Bengaluru Police for their professionalism and kindness in the video.

