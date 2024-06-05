20% of India’s workforce is employed in green jobs; number expected to double by 2030

Governments across the globe are prioritising environmental sustainability and are working towards achieving net-zero emissions. So has India, which has resulted in a significant increase in demand for roles focused on green jobs. The ‘Gearing Up the Workforce for a Green Economy’ report by Skill Council for Green Jobs (SCGJ) and Sattva Consulting, supported by JP Morgan, estimates that India could generate 35 million green jobs by 2047 across traditional and emerging sectors, including renewable energy, waste management, electric vehicles, green construction, and sustainable textiles, according to a report.

In conversation with Business Today, Ramesh Alluri Reddy, Chief Executive Officer of TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship, talks about the demand for green jobs, potential sectors, and qualifications and skills required. Edited excerpts:

BT: Have you seen increased demand for roles focused on sustainability and net-zero initiatives?

The demand for sustainability-linked roles is rapidly evolving globally, especially in India, where the government is pursuing ambitious targets to reduce emissions and promote non-fossil fuel energy sources. This push has led to significant investments in green infrastructure and sustainable practices across various industries, resulting in a surge in green jobs. Projections suggest that India could generate an additional 30-35 million green skills across sectors by 2047, potentially contributing to a net-zero economy valued at $15 trillion. These roles encompass renewable energy, electric mobility, sustainable agriculture, green construction, and environmental management. The renewable energy sector, in particular, is witnessing growth in roles related to solar and wind energy projects, energy efficiency, and sustainable waste management. The transition to electric vehicles also creates manufacturing, maintenance, and infrastructure development opportunities. Similarly, sustainable agriculture practices drive demand for roles in organic farming and water conservation, while green construction focuses on energy-efficient buildings and urban planning.

BT: What types of roles are most sought-after in the sustainability sector?

India currently employs 20% of its workforce in green jobs, a number expected to double by 2030. These roles span sectors such as solid waste management, agriculture, water waste management, and more, including emerging areas like green transportation and hydrogen. The decarbonisation efforts targeted for India by 2070 could unlock $15 trillion in economic opportunities and create 5 million new net jobs, particularly in mobility, industry, agriculture, and green building. Typical green job roles in India include solar panel installers, electric vehicle engineers, and environmental scientists. Emerging "green collar jobs" feature roles like renewable energy business engineers and sustainable design architects, reflecting the growing emphasis on sustainability across industries. This trajectory highlights a significant shift towards environmentally conscious practices and technologies, promising economic growth and job creation in the country.

BT: What are the typical qualifications and skills required for these sustainability-focused roles?

As industries transform, the demand for workers with specialised green skills is rising. Hence, skilling programmes are essential to assist individuals in transitioning from traditional roles to sustainability-focused positions by providing training in renewable energy, green technology, and environmental management. The Green General Skill Index by UNIDO outlines four pivotal skill sets for this transition: engineering and technical skills, science skills, operational management skills, and monitoring skills. Apprenticeships, particularly degree apprenticeships, can spearhead this effort due to their modular learning approach. They offer hands-on training and practical experience in real-world settings, thereby enhancing job readiness and supporting continuous professional development. Initiatives such as the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) facilitate the integration of higher education with job readiness, allowing individuals to earn while they learn. By integrating apprenticeships into skilling initiatives, India can effectively address skills gaps, enabling individuals to seize opportunities in the green economy and supporting the country's journey towards decarbonisation by 2070.

BT: What is the average salary range for entry-level and senior sustainability roles in India?

The renewable energy sector in India is increasing, creating numerous career opportunities in various sub-sectors. Salaries in this field vary widely, reflecting the different roles and levels of expertise required. For example, in the solar sector, salaries typically range from Rs 3–12 lakh per annum (LPA) for positions such as solar project managers to technicians. Similarly, the wind energy sector offers salaries ranging from Rs 2.5–9 LPA for roles like turbine technicians and project leads. In the hydroelectric industry, salaries range from Rs 2 to 6 LPA, covering roles from hydropower plant operators to turbine engineers. The green building sector has salaries ranging from Rs 4–12 LPA for positions such as energy efficiency consultants to sustainability analysts. Additionally, in the high-demand carbon sinks sector, salaries range from Rs 8–25 LPA, covering roles from climate specialists to carbon analysts.