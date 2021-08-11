2,781 projects worth Rs 48,150 cr completed under Smart Cities Mission

The government said that 2,781 projects worth Rs 48,150 crore have been completed under the Smart Cities Mission. The goal of the mission that was launched in June 2015 is to transform 100 cities into smart cities.

These 100 cities have tendered out 6,017 projects worth Rs 1,80,873 crore, out of which work has been issued for 5,375 projects worth Rs 1,49,251 crore. Out of these 5,375 projects, 2,781 of Rs 48,150 crore have been completed.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today that there has been more than 260 per cent growth in projects tendered and more than 380 per cent growth in projects completed in the last three years. These cities are expected to complete their projects within 5 years from their date of selection.

The Centre, as its share, has released Rs 23,925.83 crore to states and union territories, out of which 85 per cent or Rs 20,410.14 crore have been utilised by these cities. The government has released Rs 2,128.23 crore for Maharashtra, out of which 90 per cent or Rs 1,920.92 crore has been used by the eight chosen cities, namely Aurangabad, Kalyan-Dombivali, Nagpur, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, Solapur and Thane.

The ministry has been assessing the performance of these cities and handholding them for the same through meetings, video conferences, workshops and field visits.

A high-powered steering committee has been established at state level, while an apex committee headed by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary to monitor the progress.

